Mechanical Weeding Robot on Display at Southwest Ag Summit

By 2 hours ago

Presenting tomorrow’s agriculture technology today is one of the goals of the Southwest Ag Summit, going on this week on the Arizona Western College campus. 

In a field demonstration Wednesday the mechanical weeding robot DINO was put through its paces.

DINO is the prototype of a French agricultural robotics company.  Simon Belin of Naio Technologies from Toulouse, France says his company makes several field weeding robots.  Their robots are intended to reduce physical strain on farmers, and reliance on chemical herbicides.  The DINO prototype is the top of their line.

"DINO is an autonomous robot that does weeding in the fields," Belin told KAWC. "Basically, he is GPS (Global Positioning System)-guided and he follows the beds that you create for him."

In addition to GPS guidance, DINO can be guided manually with a video game-like controller.  The electric weeder is almost silent while its gear-like rotors work the fields.  The only noise are the beeps that sound when DINO starts and stops.

DINO’s not available to work Yuma fields, but Belin says after testing in the Salinas, California area this summer, it’s hoped DINO will be come to Yuma area next winter.  No price has been set yet for DINO. 

Tags: 
Agriculture
SWAG Summit
8th Annual SWAG Summit
Arizona Agriculture

Related Content

San Luis, Somerton Leaders Working with 4FrontED on AgroBaja Expo in Mexicali

By 3 hours ago
Victor Calderón/KAWC

City leaders for San Luis and Somerton are working with a binational border organization on an upcoming regional agricultural conference. 

FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Visits AWC

By Dec 3, 2019
Victor Calderón/KAWC

The food system is changing and food safety professionals are needed more than ever.

That was the message on Tuesday from Frank Yiannas, the FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, invited to speak to Arizona Western College agricultural students by college ag education leaders.

8th Annual Southwest Agriculture Summit

By Mar 5, 2014

Arizona Edition - The Southwest Agriculture (or SWAG) Summit this year took place on the Arizona Western College campus.  KAWC’s Kim Johnson reports on the summit, where he says innovation and collaboration were the focus of the event…(originally aired 03/05/14).

This piece was featured in the March 5th Arizona Edition.  Other stories featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

First-Ever Latino Farmer Symposium Held At Southwest Agriculture Summit

By Feb 20, 2019
Victor Calderón/KAWC

The Southwest Agriculture Summit is back at Arizona Western College in Yuma this week. For the first time, organizers hosted a Latino Farmer Symposium on Wednesday.