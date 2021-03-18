Negotiations Continue For COVID Vaccine Site at Yuma Civic Center

If approved the site would administer nearly 10,000 vaccinations a month

Negotiations continue for a possible COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center.

Two weeks ago the Yuma County Emergency Management Director Tony Badilla told the Yuma County Board of Supervisors that the Arizona Department of Emergency Military Affairs (DEMA) was looking for another state-run vaccination site.

It is two weeks later and negotiations continue between DEMA, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YMRC).

If there is an agreement, DEMA plans to operate the 24-hour site seven days a week providing just under 10,000 vaccinations a month.

Board member Jonathan Lines with the county said it's something Yuma County deserves because of the short supply of the vaccine the community has received so far.

"The census numbers and the amount of vaccines that we were receiving didn’t necessarily match up," Lines said. "Everything was census-based. But we have a large amount of winter visitors and we have a large amount of agricultural workers during the wintertime."

If the negotiations are successful, and the vaccination site is operational, the vaccine used will augment the supply of vaccines the county receives from the state, Lines said.

There was talk initially that the vaccine used might be the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine but Lines said the latest developments point to the Moderna vaccine if it becomes a reality.

Lines is hoping for an update on negotiations sometime this week.