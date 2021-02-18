New Yuma Hospital To Break Ground in March

Texas-based Exceptional Healthcare announced Wednesday it will start building a 20,000 square foot community hospital on March 12 in Yuma. 

 

The facility carries an $18 million price tag and will include a specialty internal medicine hospital, a 24-hour emergency department, on-site testing and laboratories, inpatient and outpatient beds, and an air ambulance landing area. 

 

"We're very excited to be entering this Yuma marketplace with what's going to be our newest Exceptional Healthcare hospital," said Bruce McVeigh, the Chief Operating Officer for Exceptional Healthcare." We look forward to partnering with the community, we look forward to partnering with the healthcare facilities in town so that we create a continuum of care." 

 

Yuma County residents can expect more of a 'concierge' service with the new healthcare facility, McVeigh said. 

The hospital is the second of its kind in Arizona. The other location is in Maricopa County. However, the company says it is looking to expand its locations to Bullhead City and Prescott. 

Those eligible includes; education and childcare providers, law enforcement personal, adults age 65 and older, and health care workers.  