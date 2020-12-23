New Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Announced

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has a new leader.





U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials announced Chris Clem was recently named the Yuma Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent. He brings 25 years of Border Patrol experience with him, having begun his career as an agent in the El Paso Sector in Texas in 1995.

Clem has been assigned to Border Patrol stations in Lordsburg, New Mexico; Casa Grande, Arizona and several locations across the southern Texas border. In addition, he has worked at the U.S Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Clem comes to Yuma from his previous position as acting chief patrol agent for Big Bend Sector. He replaces Anthony Porvaznik, who recently retired after five and a half years in the position.

The Yuma Sector encompasses 126 miles of international border with Mexico with an area of responsibility covering 181,000 square miles. There are three stations – Yuma, Wellton and Blythe – and three checkpoints, which are covered by more than 700 Border Patrol agents.