New Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Announced

By 4 hours ago
  • Chris Clem, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent
    Chris Clem, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has a new leader.


U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials announced Chris Clem was recently named the Yuma Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent.  He brings 25 years of Border Patrol experience with him, having begun his career as an agent in the El Paso Sector in Texas in 1995.

Clem has been assigned to Border Patrol stations in Lordsburg, New Mexico; Casa Grande, Arizona and several locations across the southern Texas border. In addition, he has worked at the U.S Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Clem comes to Yuma from his previous position as acting chief patrol agent for Big Bend Sector. He replaces Anthony Porvaznik, who recently retired after five and a half years in the position.

The Yuma Sector encompasses 126 miles of international border with Mexico with an area of responsibility covering 181,000 square miles. There are three stations – Yuma, Wellton and Blythe – and three checkpoints, which are covered by more than 700 Border Patrol agents.

Tags: 
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Border Patrol
Yuma Sector Border Patrol
Yuma Sector

Related Content

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Practicing Social Distancing, Health Safety Procedures

By Apr 22, 2020
CBP

Officials with the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol say they too are practicing social distancing and maintaining health safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Says Apprehension Numbers Down Due To Pandemic

By Apr 22, 2020
Yuma Sector Border Patrol

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector usually sees a drop in migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border when the weather heats up.  But agents say they saw a brief spike as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.  

 