'Not Another Foot' of Border Wall Should Be Built, Say Grijalva, Coalition

By 17 minutes ago
  • twitter.com/notanotherfoot

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has joined a coalition of organizations on the U.S.-Mexico border to call on incoming President Joe Biden to end border wall construction. 

Congressman Grijalva spoke Tuesday in support of the No Border Wall Coalition, a group based in Laredo, Tex. with partners in Arizona, California and New Mexico.

Grijalva said incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have shown support for ending wall construction that harms communities on the borderlands. It’s time for change, he says.

“Now we turn a page and we also begin the process of closing a chapter, a very ugly, divisive chapter, that the Trump administration leaves us with as a legacy and one of the symbols is, a symbol of racism, a symbol of division is The Wall," Grijalva said.

The #NotAnotherFoot campaign will hold a National Day of Action on Sunday with events in southern border states as well as in Michigan and South Dakota. No events have been announced for Yuma County.

---

Stay tuned to KAWC for more border news, including the border fence and how the Biden administration acts.


 

Tags: 
border wall
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden
Representative Raúl Grijalva
Congressman Raúl Grijalva

Related Content

'It's Infuriating': Critics Say Border Wall Still Going Up When They Can't Protest

By May 1, 2020

Nayda Alvarez and her family were hunkered down in their South Texas home a couple weeks ago when her dad saw a caravan of vehicles coming their way.

Alvarez suspected they were government workers but didn't want to get close enough to find out, so she took a photo and sent it to her attorneys. Turns out, they were government surveyors collecting data for upcoming border wall construction.

Amid U.S. Lockdowns, The Border Wall Construction Goes On

By May 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Credits Gov. Programs For Less Apprehensions

By Mar 9, 2020
Victor Calderón/KAWC

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona has released its Immigration and Border Report for February. Meanwhile, officials in the Border Patrol's Yuma Sector say apprehensions are down- by a lot.

Arizona House: Border Residents Can Build Walls Without Permission or Permits

By Feb 6, 2020

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- Calling it a matter of property rights and security, the state House voted Thursday to let those living along the border to construct walls without first getting local permission or building permits.

Homeland Security Acting Secretary in Yuma To Celebrate 100 Miles of Border Wall on Southern Border

By Jan 10, 2020
Victor Calderón/KAWC

The Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in Yuma along with local Border Patrol and elected officials to celebrate border wall construction success. 

Yuma Has Four of 11 Border Projects Getting Funds Intended For Military Construction

By Sep 4, 2019
Victor Calderón/KAWC

The Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border has four of 11 new projects that will be completed as a result of the diversion of Pentagon funds.

Bill Seeks To Protect Landowners From Border Wall

By Stephanie Sanchez Oct 5, 2017

The Trump administration could end up seizing land from private landowners in order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.

In an effort to protect private landowners, two U.S. Congressmen introduced legislation Wednesday that would block wall construction on private property.

KAWC’S Stephanie Sanchez has the details.

Congressman Grijalva Speaks on Border Rhetoric and Democrats

By Jul 12, 2018
Congressman Grijlava's Office

Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva will run unopposed for his ninth term in the U.S. House. But he says his district will still figure heavily in upcoming elections. Grijalva tells KAWC's Victor Calderón that he expects Republicans to heighten their rhetoric about the U.S.-Mexico border.