'Not Another Foot' of Border Wall Should Be Built, Say Grijalva, Coalition

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has joined a coalition of organizations on the U.S.-Mexico border to call on incoming President Joe Biden to end border wall construction.

Congressman Grijalva spoke Tuesday in support of the No Border Wall Coalition, a group based in Laredo, Tex. with partners in Arizona, California and New Mexico.

Grijalva said incoming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have shown support for ending wall construction that harms communities on the borderlands. It’s time for change, he says.

“Now we turn a page and we also begin the process of closing a chapter, a very ugly, divisive chapter, that the Trump administration leaves us with as a legacy and one of the symbols is, a symbol of racism, a symbol of division is The Wall," Grijalva said.

The #NotAnotherFoot campaign will hold a National Day of Action on Sunday with events in southern border states as well as in Michigan and South Dakota. No events have been announced for Yuma County.

