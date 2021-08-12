One Of The Biggest Live Music Companies Will Require Vaccines Or Negative COVID Tests

Some of the most recognizable music venues across the country will soon require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter.

AEG Presents, the world's second-largest live music company, announced today that it will start implementing a new vaccine policy across all the 48 clubs and theaters it owns or operates in the country. That includes New York City's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre, Denver's Bluebird Theater and others.

The policy will also cover the festivals run by AEG Presents — including Coachella, Firefly, and Day N Vegas.

The new rules will take full effect by Oct. 1. The announcement did not specify a policy about masking.

In a statement announcing the policy, AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano said "just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again."

The live music industry had been on the verge of returning to normalcy with tours kicking off and music festivals happening across the country. But the delta variant has dampened that initial burst of excitement. Concerts have been cancelled due to positive COVID tests, shows have been delayed, even AEG's own New Orleans Jazz Fest was cancelled this year due to a surge of COVID cases across Louisiana.

"Certain states' regulations may override our mandate, or a few artists may not want to immediately get on board with the plan," said AEG Presents General Counsel Shawn Trell in the press release. "But we know that using our platform to take a strong position on vaccinations can make an impact."

AEG's rival Live Nation took a different route. According to Variety, it's letting artists make individual decisions about whether to make any requirements at their shows.

AEG Presents' policy applies only to the clubs, theaters and festivals it owns or operates. A spokesperson for the company says AEG will make the request on behalf of their touring artists when they play shows at non-AEG venues.

