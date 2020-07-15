Online Registration Now Available For YUHSD and District One

Online registration is now an option for parents with children in the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) and Yuma Elementary School District One.

The change is part of a collaboration between the districts. It allows parents to register their children from the comfort of their home, while schools continue to lay out plans for Fall instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure was initially planned for the 2020-21 school year but became a priority with the number of families needing to access campuses amid the health crisis.

"Parents will find this to be an easy process that they can complete at their convenience from home, work, or anywhere they have internet access," said YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson.

All registration information can be completed online through the "Synergy's ParentVUE" portal. Parents and legal guardians are still required to provide official documentation such as a birth certificate.

Parents can also register students within the Yuma Union High School District here.

Students within Yuma Elementary School District One can register here.