Opinion: New Jersey Renames Its Rest Stops As A Nation Rethinks Monuments

How do you honor historical figures?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced this week the state will rename nine Garden State Parkway service areas after noted New Jerseyites: Judy Blume, Celia Cruz, Connie Chung, Larry Doby, James Gandolfini, Whitney Houston, Jon Bon Jovi, Toni Morrison, and, ladies and gentlemen, the Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra.

They join a few other Jerseyites already enshrined along the New Jersey Turnpike, including Alexander Hamilton, who was a rest stop in Secaucus before he was a Broadway musical.

These service areas, where motorists can refuel their cars with gasoline and themselves with a Nathan's hot dog and a Frappuccino and return to the road, will also include exhibits about their distinguished namesakes, with scholarly support from the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The governor says, "This is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display."

Of course it's irresistible to ask, "But what about Buzz Aldrin from Montclair?" He was the second man to step on the moon, and really, doesn't going to the moon rate getting your name on a New Jersey rest stop? It's farther than Parsippany.

Also notably absent: Bruce Springsteen. He reportedly declined the honor. The Boss doesn't stop and rest — baby, he was born to run.

The naming of the service areas comes at a moment when we're reconsidering who to commemorate and how, as statues of some onetime heroes are removed and stowed away.

"History is not set in stone," Gary Younge, a professor at the University of Manchester, told us. "Our views are not the same as they were 50 years ago, and will be different again in another 50 years."

He says even the most revered historical figures have human flaws, and are shaped by their times.

As Elizabeth Samet, author of Soldier's Heart: Reading Literature Through Peace and War at West Point, reminded us, "The unforgivable sin of one generation will be eclipsed by a new one ..."

Maybe a rest stop exhibit will be easier to change around than a cast-bronze equestrian statue.

But Samet points out that most people don't rush into rest stops in Bloomfield or South Amboy to learn history, but just get to the restroom and maybe buy a tube of beef jerky.

"I'm not sure those are the moments when we are the most attentive students," she tactfully observes.

This distinguished scholar also asks, "Would you be over the moon about a 'Scott Simon Service Area'?"

Would I?!

: 7/31/21 A previous introduction on this story incorrectly said New Jersey would be renaming rest stops on the New Jersey Turnpike after illustrious state residents. There is no more room for rest stop honors on the turnpike; the nine new names will be memorialized on the Garden State Parkway.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

At the end of last year, President Vladimir Putin signed new legislation that expanded the legal definition in Russia of who can be considered a foreign agent. The Justice Ministry is now labeling more than a dozen Russian citizens foreign agents, as NPR's Lucien Kim reports.

LUCIEN KIM, BYLINE: Darya Apakhonchich never considered herself a foreign agent. The 36-year-old mother of two from St. Petersburg taught Russian to refugees and took part in street performances on various political and social issues, such as violence against women.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DARYA APAKHONCHICH: (Singing in Russian).

KIM: But in December, she discovered her name was on a government list of foreign media agents because she'd received payments from organizations like the French college in St. Petersburg and had expressed her political opinions on social media.

APAKHONCHICH: (Speaking in Russian).

KIM: A month later, she says, the police came to her apartment early one morning, broke down the front door with a power saw and spent seven hours looking for extremist material.

Russia's law on foreign agents has been amended so that freelance journalists, YouTube bloggers and practically anyone else who receives money from abroad and voices a political opinion could be considered a foreign agent. Following the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny earlier this year, the Kremlin has been silencing all forms of dissent, often using the foreign agents law to target critical media.

Meduza, an independent news site founded by self-exiled Russian journalists in neighboring Latvia, was branded a foreign agent in April.

ALEXEY KOVALYOV: It's harder to talk to people now because a lot of people who would gladly speak to us are now wary of being associated with a foreign agent, which is a huge impediment.

KIM: That's Alexey Kovalyov, Meduza's investigations editor. The foreign agents designation also caused the site to lose most of its advertisers. But a crowdfunding campaign has saved Meduza, at least for a few months.

KOVALYOV: What happens after that, no one knows, really, because we don't know how sustainable this crowdfunding model is because we had to literally build it up overnight.

KIM: The Kremlin denies the foreign agents law is censorship. And Russian President Vladimir Putin compares it to the U.S. law on foreign agents.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Speaking Russian).

KIM: In a recent interview with NBC News, he said, much of Russian civil society gets its financing from abroad, which he called foreign interference that needs to be stopped.

MAXIM TRUDOLYUBOV: The way they perceive civil society is he who pays the piper calls the tune.

KIM: Maxim Trudolyubov, a contributing editor at Meduza, says, the Kremlin wants to deflect domestic criticism.

TRUDOLYUBOV: They decided for the public that the reasons for anything that goes wrong comes from the West, from abroad.

KIM: As for Darya Apakhonchich, the police raid made her decide it would be safer for now to move her family to neighboring Georgia.

APAKHONCHICH: (Speaking Russian).

KIM: "I believe I was chosen to scare others," she says, "as a demonstration of what happens to people who work with foreigners."

In May, a court upheld her blacklisting, meaning Apakhonchich has to label anything she publishes, even a Facebook post, as the work of a foreign agent. She also has to submit quarterly reports to the Justice Ministry and risks fines and imprisonment if she makes a mistake.

APAKHONCHICH: (Speaking Russian).

KIM: One thing she won't do is be silent, Apakhonchich says, because even ordinary Russians who don't say anything can still have their homes raided, be interrogated and arrested.

Lucien Kim, NPR News, Moscow.

(SOUNDBITE OF TASMAN'S "WHEN I FALL") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.