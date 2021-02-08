Pharmacies To Administer COVID Vaccine in Yuma County

Those eligible in Yuma County can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Albertson's pharmacy.

According to its website, Albertsons has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide vaccines to customers through its SAV-ON Pharmacy inside the Albertsons on West 24th Street.



Albertsons is part of the federal program to receive the vaccines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Registration is available online for the current prioritized groups; health care workers, long-term care facility residents, teachers, law enforcement, or adults age 65 and older.

The Arizona Department of Health Services Vaccine Finder Page lists 10 vaccination sites in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.