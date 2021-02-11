Rep. Fernandez: GOP Lawmakers Focused On Issues Other Than COVID Recovery Efforts

The Arizona Legislature has a month under its belt into 2021 and democratic representative Charlene Fernandez is raising concerns about issues being addressed.


The Representative who serves District Four which includes Yuma, says not one bill has been introduced dealing with COVID-19 in the session. 

The legislature is not listening to its constituents, Rep. Fernandez said while speaking with KAWC's Kim Johnson.

Instead of focusing on COVID recovery efforts, Rep. Fernandez says the majority of GOP lawmakers have introduced a 'flurry' of bills on voting rights. 

Some of the bills introduced so far include; requiring mail-in ballots to be notarized in order to be counted, a photocopy of your driver's license to be included with your ballot, mail-in ballots returned to a polling place to be counted, and the power given to legislators to potentially overturn the will of state voters by giving lawmakers the final decision on which presidential candidate gets the state's electoral votes. 

Arizona

Related Content

GOP Lawmakers Continue Push For Maricopa County Election Data

PHOENIX -- Facing defeats in court, Republican lawmakers are moving to change the law -- retroactively -- in a bid to eventually get their hands on voting equipment and ballots, even if it takes months.

Arizona Measure Would Protect Medical Professionals From COVID Lawsuits

PHOENIX -- Citing the unusual circumstances of the pandemic, a legislative panel voted Thursday to provide some protections from lawsuits for medical professionals and business operators.

Lawmakers Look To Protect Gun Rights for Arizonan's Amid Any Biden Administration Policies

PHOENIX -- State lawmakers are moving to let more people carry guns into government buildings even as they want to block local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.

And they are taking steps to keep Arizona safe from any new Biden-imposed restrictions on weapons.

Lawmakers Eye More Local Control Of Vacation Rentals in Arizona

Two Arizona Lawmakers Claim Eviction Protections In Pima County Are illegal

PHOENIX -- Two state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Brnovich to rule that expanded eviction protections approved last week by Pima County supervisors is illegal.