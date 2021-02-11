Rep. Fernandez: GOP Lawmakers Focused On Issues Other Than COVID Recovery Efforts

KAWC’s Kim Johnson recently spoke with Legislative District Four Democratic Representative Charlene Fernandez about some of the issues raised in the Arizona legislative session so far...

The Representative who serves District Four which includes Yuma, says not one bill has been introduced dealing with COVID-19 in the session.





The Representative who serves District Four which includes Yuma, says not one bill has been introduced dealing with COVID-19 in the session.

The legislature is not listening to its constituents, Rep. Fernandez said while speaking with KAWC's Kim Johnson.

Instead of focusing on COVID recovery efforts, Rep. Fernandez says the majority of GOP lawmakers have introduced a 'flurry' of bills on voting rights.

Some of the bills introduced so far include; requiring mail-in ballots to be notarized in order to be counted, a photocopy of your driver's license to be included with your ballot, mail-in ballots returned to a polling place to be counted, and the power given to legislators to potentially overturn the will of state voters by giving lawmakers the final decision on which presidential candidate gets the state's electoral votes.