Rep. Grijalva To Vote in Favor of Impeaching Trump, Gosar Against

By 5 hours ago

As the House of Representatives debates before a vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump. Democratic U.S. Representative Raúl Grijalva issued a statement on his anticipated vote in favor of both articles of impeachment.

Congressman Grijalva said “President Trump committed a crime when he attempted to rig the election in his favor, endanger our national security and shamelessly try to cover it up. He’s a danger to our democracy and the evidence gathered over three months of investigations, depositions and public hearings attest to the fact that he abused his power to extort Ukraine into investigating a political rival.

“It is a somber day to impeach a President, but his reckless actions and brazen corruption have left Congress with no other choice. Instead of enabling the destructive behaviors of this President, I urge my Senate colleagues—both Republican and Democrat alike—to demand testimony from White House parties and all of the information blocked by President Trump’s cover-up. If the Senate wants to truly assess the guilt of the President, they should not be afraid of learning the truth.

“I based my decision on the facts and will vote to protect our democracy for future generations. I hope my colleagues in the Senate will do the same.”

Grijalva spoke on the House floor during the debate Wednesday.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar also spoke Wednesday and weighed in on Twitter.

In one post, Gosar wrote "in their quest to destroy @realDonaldTrump , Democrats are the ones interfering in American elections, They are trying to undo the 2016 election and rig the 2020 election in their favor."

In another post, Gosar writes "Remember the names of those who voted to impeach President Trump today."

---

Stay tuned to KAWC 88.9 FM and kawc.org for special impeachment coverage from NPR.

Tags: 
impeachment
Representative Raúl Grijalva
Representative Paul Gosar

