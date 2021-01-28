Rep. Tim Dunn Discusses Vaccination Distribution Issues in Yuma County

COVID-19 vaccinations have become nearly impossible to come by for Yuma County residents. Limited appointments fill up quickly leaving many frustrated.

KAWC's Kim Johnson spoke with Arizona Representative Tim Dunn about the difficulties of getting appointments for vaccinations in Yuma County.

The Yuma County Republican says the logistical problems in rolling out vaccinations have been blamed on the state appointment portal and the county's telephone backup for appointments.

But Dunn says the problem all trickles down from an overall lack in a number of doses statewide.