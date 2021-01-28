Rep. Tim Dunn Discusses Vaccination Distribution Issues in Yuma County

COVID-19 vaccinations have become nearly impossible to come by for Yuma County residents. Limited appointments fill up quickly leaving many frustrated. 

 

KAWC's Kim Johnson spoke with Arizona Representative Tim Dunn about the difficulties of getting appointments for vaccinations in Yuma County. 

 

The Yuma County Republican says the logistical problems in rolling out vaccinations have been blamed on the state appointment portal and the county's telephone backup for appointments. 

 

But Dunn says the problem all trickles down from an overall lack in a number of doses statewide.

 

Latest Numbers on COVID-19 in Arizona, Yuma and La Paz Counties

By & Jan 21, 2021

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED DAILY WITH THE CURRENT COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTY

 

Jan. 28, 2021:

 

Arizona Total Cases:  743,232  Deaths: 12,819

 

Yuma County Total Cases: 34,762 Deaths: 691

 

La Paz County Total Cases: 2,211 Deaths: 56


Known as the lettuce capital of the world, Yuma County continues to produce and harvest the crop despite cases of the coronavirus on the rise and threatening hundreds of workers who balance the health, personal lives and possibility of contagion on and off the field every day.