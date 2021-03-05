Ribbon Cutting Held for Yuma Crossing Discovery Center at Colorado River State Historic Park

Yuma city leaders gathered at the Colorado River State Historic Park this week for a ribbon cutting for the Yuma Crossing Discovery Center. Officials say it’s the latest development for the former site of the Yuma Quartermaster Depot.

The center is the new gateway for visitors to the park and includes a museum with exhibits and films of the history of the Colorado River and the Yuma Quartermaster Depot as well as a gift shop with park-branded souvenirs.

Lowell Perry is executive director for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which operates the park and the center. He invites the public to visit with a reminder that face coverings are required and the park is committed to safe practices to welcome visitors.

“When we came up with the idea of the Yuma Crossing Discovery Center, we felt like this was going to be a precursor to some of the larger scale projects we’re working on right now like our ‘mega park’ concept," Perry told KAWC. "Yuma will become, in the Heritage Area footprint, one dynamic, historic entertainment destination.”

The Colorado River State Historic Park is open every Wednesday through Sunday.