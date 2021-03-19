San Luis HS Boys Soccer Seeks First State Championship

By 10 minutes ago
  • The San Luis High School Sidewinders boys soccer team plays for the state championship today in Gilbert.
    The San Luis High School Sidewinders boys soccer team plays for the state championship today in Gilbert.
    Courtesy: Yuma Union High School District

The undefeated San Luis High School boys soccer team has advanced to the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) state finals for the third time in school history, following a 3-2 victory on Tuesday over Tucson High School. 

 

The top-seeded Sidewinders, with a record of 13-0, move on to face No. 4 Brophy Prep, the two-time defending state champions, in the 6A final today at 5 p.m. at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert. 

Junior Roberto Uribe leads the Sidewinders with 11 goals. He and senior striker Ricardo Famania scored against Tucson. Goalkeeper Martin Sanchez has recorded four shutouts in the pandemic-shortened season and boasts four penalty kick saves. 

 

Yuma Union High School District officials said San Luis has historically been one of the state’s best soccer programs. They have accumulated a nearly 75 percent winning percentage since the school opened in 2001. But despite postseason berths in six of the last seven seasons and two finals appearances in 2006 and 2015, a state title has proven elusive.  

  

A livestream of the championship game is available via the National Federation of State High School Associations Network for a monthly fee of $10.99 at nfhsnetwork.com.  

Tags: 
San Luis High School

Related Content

High School Graduates in Yuma County Reflect on Year of Change

By May 19, 2020
Provided photo

For the past two months, classrooms, hallways, auditoriums and athletic fields for high schools in Yuma County have sat empty.

YUHSD Announces Online Commencement Schedule For Area High Schools

By Apr 17, 2020
LA JOHNSON / NPR

Yuma Union High School District officials today announced a week of online graduation ceremonies next month for its six area high schools.

Arizona Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments at San Luis High School

By Feb 13, 2020
Victor Calderón/KAWC

The Arizona Supreme Court heard oral arguments on two cases Thursday at San Luis High School as part of an outreach effort to present court proceedings outside of the state capital.

Students from San Luis and Cibola Earn Victories at FBLA Regionals

By Yuma Union High School District Feb 4, 2020
YUHSD

Students from San Luis High School and Cibola High School won awards in multiple categories at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Region 4 Conference recently at Wickenburg High School.