San Luis HS Boys Soccer Seeks First State Championship

The undefeated San Luis High School boys soccer team has advanced to the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) state finals for the third time in school history, following a 3-2 victory on Tuesday over Tucson High School.

The top-seeded Sidewinders, with a record of 13-0, move on to face No. 4 Brophy Prep, the two-time defending state champions, in the 6A final today at 5 p.m. at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert.

Junior Roberto Uribe leads the Sidewinders with 11 goals. He and senior striker Ricardo Famania scored against Tucson. Goalkeeper Martin Sanchez has recorded four shutouts in the pandemic-shortened season and boasts four penalty kick saves.

Yuma Union High School District officials said San Luis has historically been one of the state’s best soccer programs. They have accumulated a nearly 75 percent winning percentage since the school opened in 2001. But despite postseason berths in six of the last seven seasons and two finals appearances in 2006 and 2015, a state title has proven elusive.

A livestream of the championship game is available via the National Federation of State High School Associations Network for a monthly fee of $10.99 at nfhsnetwork.com.