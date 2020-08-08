San Luis Restaurant Owner Says Business Has Survived During Pandemic

  Assistant manager Georgina Escamilla inside Panchita's restaurant in San Luis. They've put new health and safety measures in place to reopen July 26.
    Assistant manager Georgina Escamilla inside Panchita's restaurant in San Luis. They've put new health and safety measures in place to reopen July 26.
  Diners inside the remodeled Panchita's restaurant in San Luis.
    Diners inside the remodeled Panchita's restaurant in San Luis.
  A sign on the door indicates only three customers can line up inside to order at a time.
    A sign on the door indicates only three customers can line up inside to order at a time.
  Panchita's restaurant has a food truck it takes out closer to the U.S.-Mexico border.
    Panchita's restaurant has a food truck it takes out closer to the U.S.-Mexico border.
The manager of Panchita’s Restaurant and Bakery, a Mexican restaurant in San Luis, Ariz. says the business has survived during the COVID-19 pandemic. With new health and safety measures in place, they’ve reopened. 

Like most restaurants in Yuma County, Panchita’s closed its dining room and moved to take out and delivery orders only in March when the pandemic began.

On July 26, they opened their doors to clients again. Now there are only two tables available inside and only three people are allowed to line up inside the restaurant to order. Masks are required except while eating and clear protective screens have been placed at the counter.

"As long as cases continue, the restaurant will continue to operate safely to serve our customers," assistant manager Georgina Escamilla said.

The summer months are typically slower but Escamilla says they will serve farmworkers when the ag season resumes- at a distance, of course.

San Luis Businesses Benefit From Both Sides of Border

Panchita's restaurant and bakery in San Luis, Ariz. is a family-owned business that has been serving hot breakfast and champurrado, Mexican hot chocolate, for a quarter century. They are open from 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

San Luis Residents Are Doing Their Part To Slow The Spread of COVID-19, Police Lt. Says

The border city of San Luis, Ariz. has been a concern for health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crossings between the city and San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico. But San Luis Police Lt. Marco Santana says people are complying with orders to slow the spread and numbers are less than in Yuma and Somerton. 

Impact of COVID-19 on Latinx and Undocumented Communities Discussed During Virtual Town Hall

Arizona elected officials and community leaders met Sunday for a virtual town hall on COVID-19. The Vice Mayor of the border town of San Luis, Ariz. was part of the presentation. 

San Luis Mayor Details How City is Handling COVID-19 Pandemic

San Luis, Arizona's location at the U.S.-Mexico border place it at the center of many issues. Now with the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders are working to educate the public about safety measures, in both English and Spanish.