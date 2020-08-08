San Luis Restaurant Owner Says Business Has Survived During Pandemic

The manager of Panchita’s Restaurant and Bakery, a Mexican restaurant in San Luis, Ariz. says the business has survived during the COVID-19 pandemic. With new health and safety measures in place, they’ve reopened.

Like most restaurants in Yuma County, Panchita’s closed its dining room and moved to take out and delivery orders only in March when the pandemic began.

On July 26, they opened their doors to clients again. Now there are only two tables available inside and only three people are allowed to line up inside the restaurant to order. Masks are required except while eating and clear protective screens have been placed at the counter.

"As long as cases continue, the restaurant will continue to operate safely to serve our customers," assistant manager Georgina Escamilla said.

The summer months are typically slower but Escamilla says they will serve farmworkers when the ag season resumes- at a distance, of course.