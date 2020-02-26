San Luis, Somerton Leaders Working with 4FrontED on AgroBaja Expo in Mexicali

City leaders for San Luis and Somerton are working with a binational border organization on an upcoming regional agricultural conference.

AgroBaja expo coming to Mexicali

AgroBaja, an agricultural and fishing expo set for March 5-7 in Mexicali, Mexico, is partnering with city leaders in Somerton and San Luis.

Officials say the expo, which is in its 20th year, is an opportunity to promote Yuma County businesses and tourism to vendors and attendees from throughout Mexico.

Nazzer Mendez is the executive director of 4FrontED, which promotes regional partnerships in southwestern Arizona, Baja California, southeastern California and Sonora, Mexico.

“I think it’s important to unify… to work together as a team to promote our binational megaregion,," Mendez told KAWC. "In this case, agriculture is the key.”

Organizers say about 700 businesses will be showcased at the AgroBaja expo and about 55,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.