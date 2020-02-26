San Luis, Somerton Leaders Working with 4FrontED on AgroBaja Expo in Mexicali

  • Nasser Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED, speaks to reporters in San Luis about AgroBaja on Wednesday, Feb. 26.Left to right: Yahaira Meza, director of sponsorships for AgroBaja; San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, Mendez and Rebecca Ching of San Luis RC
    Victor Calderón/KAWC

City leaders for San Luis and Somerton are working with a binational border organization on an upcoming regional agricultural conference. 

AgroBaja, an agricultural and fishing expo set for March 5-7 in Mexicali, Mexico, is partnering with city leaders in Somerton and San Luis.

Officials say the expo, which is in its 20th year, is an opportunity to promote Yuma County businesses and tourism to vendors and attendees from throughout Mexico.

Nazzer Mendez is the executive director of 4FrontED, which promotes regional partnerships in southwestern Arizona, Baja California, southeastern California and Sonora, Mexico.

“I think it’s important to unify… to work together as a team to promote our binational megaregion,," Mendez told KAWC. "In this case, agriculture is the key.”

Organizers say about 700 businesses will be showcased at the AgroBaja expo and about 55,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that no widespread E. coli or salmonella contamination was found in romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region following testing.