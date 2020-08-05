Sen. McSally Proposes Debates In Senate Race Against Mark Kelly

By & 45 minutes ago
  • Victor Calderón/KAWC

A day after Arizona’s primary election, U.S. Senator Martha McSally is challenging her opponent Mark Kelly to seven debates, including one in Yuma. 

Senator McSally’s proposed debate plan would include three debates hosted in Phoenix and Tucson by The Arizona Republic, Arizona PBS, and The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, KJZZ, and Arizona Public Media. 

Three additional debates would be focused on the state's rural communities and could be held in Yavapai, Yuma, and the Navajo Nation.  

Due to Arizona’s early voting calendar, the first debate should occur no later than the second week of September, Sen. McSally said. 

Kelly has not commented on the proposed debates. 

 

election

