Sen. Sinema Acknowledges Statewide Progress During Tele-Townhall

KAWC's Kim Johnson Reports...

Arizona's senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema addressed and applauded Governor Doug Ducey's approach for handling the statewide health crisis during a tele-town hall Wednesday night put on by Arizona AARP.

The Senator took telephone questions about the virus ranging from impacts on long term care facilities to the importance of social distancing and how state seniors can access help if they are in need.

While acknowledging the Governor's progress she added that the Center for Disease Control has set up very particular guidelines for reopening.

"We need to conduct more than 20,000 tests every week and see less than 10% positive rate," Sen. Kysten Sinema said. " The CDC says we’ll need to see 14 days of declining new cases while maintaining or increasing our overall testing."

The Senator emphasized the importance of testing, not only to meet the CDC requirements, but to help state and local officials determine virus "hot spots" to protect Arizonans.

She urged anyone looking for the latest information to visit her website.