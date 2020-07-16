Senate Candidate Mark Kelly Says Rural, Native-Owned Small Businesses Need Assistance

U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly says COVID-19 is hurting small businesses. Minority owned businesses and those in rural parts of the state are particularly vulnerable.

During a Thursday Zoom meeting, Kelly, a Democrat looking to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally noted failing businesses hurt communities.

“When our small businesses are left behind, so are the local jobs that lift up so many hardworking families," he said. "It’s clear: Washington has fallen short on its promises to support rural and native-owned small businesses.”

Kelly was joined by Kaaren Lyn Graves, project director for the Native American Business and Economic Development Center (NABEDC), which serves Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians; Liza Noland, director of rural programs for Local First Arizona, which promotes locally-owned businesses and Troi Lynn Waln, owner of Zaniya Pro Clean.

They say minority owned businesses need access to capital and banking services.

Kelly said if elected he will work to ensure vulnerable small businesses have the resources they need.