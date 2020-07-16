Senate Candidate Mark Kelly Says Rural, Native-Owned Small Businesses Need Assistance

By Jul 16, 2020
  • U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly
    U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly
    facebook.com/CaptMarkKelly

U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly says COVID-19 is hurting small businesses.  Minority owned businesses and those in rural parts of the state are particularly vulnerable.  

During a Thursday Zoom meeting, Kelly, a Democrat looking to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally noted failing businesses hurt communities.

“When our small businesses are left behind, so are the local jobs that lift up so many hardworking families," he said. "It’s clear: Washington has fallen short on its promises to support rural and native-owned small businesses.”

Kelly was joined by Kaaren Lyn Graves, project director for the Native American Business and Economic Development Center (NABEDC), which serves Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians; Liza Noland, director of rural programs for Local First Arizona, which promotes locally-owned businesses and Troi Lynn Waln, owner of Zaniya Pro Clean.

They say minority owned businesses need access to capital and banking services.

Kelly said if elected he will work to ensure vulnerable small businesses have the resources they need.

Tags: 
Mark Kelly

Related Content

Arizona Edition: Mark Kelly Calls For Better Leadership; Safe Reopening of AZ Schools

By Jul 9, 2020
Howard Fischer

 

Campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Mark Kelly is taking his virtual campaign statewide to hear from communities as they cope locally with a global pandemic. 

Somerton Mayor Talks Reopening With Senate Candidate Mark Kelly

By May 29, 2020
Zoom

Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya joined in on a Zoom video call Thursday with mayors from throughout Arizona and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly.

Senate Candidate Mark Kelly Says Listen to the Science

By Mar 28, 2020
File photo

Congress passed a $2 trillion dollar emergency coronavirus relief bill and President Donald Trump signed it on Friday.

The legislation has bipartisan support but the proof of its effectiveness will play out in the weeks ahead.

Former Astronaut Mark Kelly On His New Mission: Running For U.S. Senate

By Nov 2, 2019
KAWC

Arizona Edition Live

Show Number 38

One of the most closely watched races in the upcoming election season is the Senate race in Arizona. 

Martha McSally was appointed to the seat of the late John McCain in 2018 and just two years later she’ll have to win a Senate race for the first time to keep the seat.

Polling shows her possible general election opponent, Democratic Mark Kelly, the former astronaut, navy pilot, and political activist with a slight lead over McSally. 