Senator Kyrsten Sinema Co-Sponsors Legislation To Combat COVID Scams

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on virus scams, U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema from Arizona warned that scammers are trying to advantage of Arizona families amid the pandemic.

Sen. Sinema has co-sponsored bipartisan legislation, along with Republican Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia. It would provide the Federal Trade Commission with additional tools to prevent these scams.

There are several scams going around, specifically one using a virus testing lab in the state, Sen. Sinema said.

Sen. Sinema speaking during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on virus scams...

"This week one of Arizona’s major private lab companies, Sonora Quest, alerted patients that scammers are posing as Sonora Quest representatives to steal personal information from patients," said Sen. Sinema.

The Arizona Democrat noted other scams that include the sale of fake virus cures to frightened residents. Scammers have also targeted seniors throughout the state with threats to cut off social security or food assistance if they don't share their persona information, Sinema explained on the Senate floor.