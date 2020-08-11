Senator Kyrsten Sinema Co-Sponsors Legislation To Combat COVID Scams

By & 37 minutes ago
  • Facebook: Kyrsten Sinema

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on virus scams, U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema from Arizona warned that scammers are trying to advantage of Arizona families amid the pandemic. 

Sen. Sinema has co-sponsored bipartisan legislation, along with Republican Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia. It would provide the Federal Trade Commission with additional tools to prevent these scams. 

There are several scams going around, specifically one using a virus testing lab in the state, Sen. Sinema said. 


"This week one of Arizona’s major private lab companies, Sonora Quest, alerted patients that scammers are posing as Sonora Quest representatives to steal personal information from patients," said Sen. Sinema.

The Arizona Democrat noted other scams that include the sale of fake virus cures to frightened residents.  Scammers have also targeted seniors throughout the state with threats to cut off social security or food assistance if they don't share their persona information, Sinema explained on the Senate floor.

Tags: 
coronavirus

Related Content

Yuma County To Administer 10k COVID Tests For Free This Week

By 11 hours ago
Yuma County

Yuma County and the city of Yuma hope to test 10,000 residents for COVID-19 through Friday, Aug. 14 for free, thanks to its partnership with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. 

The testing takes place all week at the Yuma Civic Center from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All Yuma County residents, including residents of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Dateland and members of the Cocopah and Quechan Tribes, are eligible for the free test.

BREAKING NEWS: Latest on COVID-19 in Arizona

By & 18 hours ago

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA AND YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTIES.  Scroll down for more coverage and updates.

Watch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including regular White House briefings. 

WHAT WE KNOW:

Monday, Aug. 10