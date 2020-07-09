Sinema: YCAT Receives $8.1 Million From CARES Act

Yuma County Area Transit has received $8.1 million in Urbanized Area Formula funds through the CARES Act, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced.

In a released statement, Sen. Sinema said “Today’s CARES Act funding supports jobs and Yuma’s transportation system during the global pandemic.”

YCAT will use the grant for expenses associated with the operations of the fixed-route transit system, fuel for transit vehicles, utilities for its busy facility and operational and administrative related activities.

These funds, provided by the CARES Act, help prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the money granted to YCAT, Sinema said she also helped secure a number of priorities in the CARES Act law, including a $150 billion relief fund for state, local, and Tribal governments, $55 billion more in investments in hospitals and health care workers, and an increase in unemployment benefits.