Somerton Officials To Discuss Re-opening With Business Owners

By 1 hour ago
  • City of Somerton

The Mayor of Somerton along with city officials are meeting with local barbershop, salon, and restaurant owners this week to discuss the re-opening process that follows the Center for Disease Control guidelines set forth by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. 

Mayor Gerardo Anaya and other city officials will first meet with salon and barbershop owners Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. out front of the city hall in Somerton. The meeting comes as barbershops and salons can re-open Friday, May 8. 

“We are concerned for the health of the public, and want to ensure the guidelines are understood and followed,” Mayor Anaya said. “Yuma County continues to see notable increases in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, and while we are all eager for businesses to reopen, we need to ensure everyone is protected.”

The city plans to provide salons and barbershops with informational flyers and N95 masks donated to the city of Somerton by UPS. 

Somerton city officials will meet with restaurant owners Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m. to discuss all the pro-active measures needed to re-open. The city's economic development staff will reach out to businesses to invite them to the meeting. 

Restaurants in Somerton can open back up under CDC guidelines Monday, May 11. 

“We want to be pro-active in making sure our business owners have the information and resources they need to stay safe,” said Hector Tapia, the Director for Economic Development. 

Tags: 
Somerton
coronavirus

Related Content

BREAKING NEWS: Latest on COVID-19 in Arizona

By & Mar 12, 2020

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA AND YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTIES.  Scroll down for more coverage and updates.

Watch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including regular White House briefings. 

WHAT WE KNOW:

Yuma Regional Medical Center Prepared and Ready To Get Back to Work, CEO Says

By Apr 13, 2020
YRMC

Arizona Edition

Show Number 60

Yuma County Public Health Receives 1,000 COVID-19 Test Kits From UArizona

By & Apr 24, 2020
University of Arizona

The Yuma County Public Health District has received 1,000 COVID-19 test kits over the last two weeks from the University of Arizona. 

 