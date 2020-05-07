Somerton Officials Hold Informational Meetings With Business Owners on Reopening

Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya was joined by city officials on Wednesday afternoon in a discussion with a dozen barbershop and salon owners regarding reopening their businesses under Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines set forth by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Mayor Anaya was joined by officials from the Somerton police, fire and economic development departments. Business owners were provided information sheets, as well as N95 face masks donated to the city by UPS.

On Friday, the city will meet with restaurant owners or their representatives.

Other events in Somerton this week include a drive-thru pick-up of free meat, taking place Friday at the Somerton Community Center. On Saturday morning, Sunset Health in Somerton will host free drive-though testing for people who think they may have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19.