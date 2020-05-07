Somerton Officials Hold Informational Meetings With Business Owners on Reopening

  • Somerton hair salon and barbershop owners hear from City Manager Ian McGaughey about reopening Friday following Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's orders in front of Somerton City Hall on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
    Victor Calderón/KAWC
  • Somerton City Manager Ian McGaughey addresses hair salon and barbershop owners about reopening Friday. Beside him is Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya.
    Victor Calderón/KAWC
  • Somerton City Manager Ian McGaughey hands out N95 face masks donated to the city by UPS to hair salon and barbershop owners on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in front of City Hall.
    Victor Calderón/KAWC

Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya was joined by city officials on Wednesday afternoon in a discussion with a dozen barbershop and salon owners regarding reopening their businesses under Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines set forth by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Mayor Anaya was joined by officials from the Somerton police, fire and economic development departments. Business owners were provided information sheets, as well as N95 face masks donated to the city by UPS.

On Friday, the city will meet with restaurant owners or their representatives.

Other events in Somerton this week include a drive-thru pick-up of free meat, taking place Friday at the Somerton Community Center. On Saturday morning, Sunset Health in Somerton will host free drive-though testing for people who think they may have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19.

City of Somerton
COVID-19

Somerton To Spray Main Street, Parks, Pathways To Eliminate COVID-19

By Apr 26, 2020
City of Somerton

The City of Somerton will spray disinfectant in high use areas of town beginning Monday. The goal is to eliminate the presence of COVID-19 and protect city residents. 

Photo Gallery: Somerton Sprays Main Street, Parks, Pathways To Eliminate COVID-19

By Apr 27, 2020
Ian McGaughey

The City of Somerton sprayed disinfectant in high use areas of town on Monday morning. The goal is to eliminate the presence of COVID-19 and protect city residents. 

Somerton Sunset Health Clinic Closes Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

By Apr 9, 2020
mysunsethealth.org

Sunset Health clinic in Somerton has closed down its offices as it monitors a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. 

City of Somerton Announces Closures of City Hall, Parks and Rec. Facilities and Gyms

By Mar 20, 2020
City of Somerton

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya today announced service modifications to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Yuma and Somerton Declare State of Emergency on COVID-19

By Mar 16, 2020
facebook.com/yumacountyaz

The cities of Yuma and Somerton declared a state of emergency this past weekend over the coronavirus.

BREAKING NEWS: Latest on COVID-19 in Arizona

By & Mar 12, 2020

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA AND YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTIES.  Scroll down for more coverage and updates.

Watch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including regular White House briefings. 

