Spectators Allowed For YUHSD Spring Sports

Starting Friday, March 12, all spectators will be allowed to attend Yuma Union High School District athletics for spring events in the city of Yuma.

Bases on the Arizona Interscholastic Association's guidelines games at Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High are open to all guests until capacity limits are reached.

However, only four guests per student will be allowed to attend any games at San Luis High. That's because of the COVID-19 metrics within the city of San Luis, according to YUHSD.

The group of four includes two parents or guardians per student-athlete and two additional deaths. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

Anyone attending games is required to wear a face-covering and fill out a waiver.