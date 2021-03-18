State Supported Mass Vaccination Site Coming To Yuma Civic Center

Arizona announced the start of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center starting March 29.

The site, previously used for testing, will offer nearly 8,000 COVID vaccination appointments a week with hopes of increasing it to 4,000 a day as it progresses, according to the state health department. The site will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Two weeks ago the Yuma County Emergency Management Director Tony Badilla told the Yuma County Board of Supervisors that the Arizona Department of Emergency Military Affairs (DEMA) was looking for another state-run vaccination site.

The negotiations were between DEMA, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YMRC).

DEMA plans to operate the site seven days a week.

Board member Jonathan Lines with the county said it's something Yuma County deserves because of the short supply of the vaccine the community has received so far.

"The census numbers and the amount of vaccines that we were receiving didn’t necessarily match up," Lines said. "Everything was census-based. But we have a large amount of winter visitors and we have a large amount of agricultural workers during the wintertime."

The vaccine used will augment the supply of vaccines the county receives from the state, Lines said.

There was talk initially that the vaccine used might be the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine but Lines said the latest developments point to the Moderna vaccine if it becomes a reality.