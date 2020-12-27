Sunday Puzzle: Word Sandwiches

On-air Challenge: Every answer today is an eight-letter word that consists of a three-letter word inserted inside a five-letter word. I'll give you a clue to the three-letter word as well as the five-letter word itself. You tell me the eight-letter word.

Example: Wrigley's product + AREN'T --> ARGUMENT

1. Tennis court divider + MAGIC

2. Oil installation + IRATE

3. What a hot dog goes in + TRIAL

4. Everything + BROOM

5. Have dinner + ENTRY

6. Opposite of young + DRUMS

7. To employ + CAROL

8. Health resort + DITCH

9. Fruit preserves + BENIN

10. Outdoor children's game + SHORE

11. Cry of disgust + LATER

12. Be successful at bat + GRAPE

13. Affirmative response + EIGHT

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Dan Pitt, of Palo Alto, Calif. Take the name BUENOS AIRES. Remove one letter. The remaining letters can be rearranged to name two things that many people wish for around this time of year. What are they?

Challenge answer: Bonus, Raise

Winner: Steven Marsey from Virginia Beach, Va.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener David Curren of Arlington, Mass. Think of a familiar two-word phrase (5, 2). Replace the last letter with the next letter of the alphabet. The result will be a palindrome (the seven letters will read backward and forward the same). What phrase is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 31st, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

