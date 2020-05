Three locations throughout Yuma County will offer free COVID-19 drive thru tests Saturday May 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yuma Location: Civic Center parking lot.

Somerton Location: Sunset Health Clinic parking lot.

San Luis Location: Walk-in Center

You are required to wear a face covering or a mask. So far there has been 1,794 tests administered throughout Yuma County.