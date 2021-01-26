Times Updated For YUHSD Remote Meal Service in Somerton

Due to a high volume of traffic, the Yuma Union High School District's student nutrition department has updated the times for its remote meal service route in Somerton.





Below are the routes that have been impacted.

Route 1

Stop 1: S Jojoba Ave and E 42nd Ln

Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Route 2

Stop 1: S Somerton Ave and W Fern St

Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Stop 2: N Council Ave and Jefferson St

Meal Service: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Route 3

Stop 1: E Monreal Ln and Christian Avenue

Meal Service: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Stop 2: David Riedel Blvd and N Garcia Blvd

Meal Service: 12:30 – 1 p.m.

The free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch service is for all children 18 years old and younger. It is provided at all six YUHSD campuses from 111:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.