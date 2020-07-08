Two Arrested at Yuma Walmart For Refusing To Wear Masks, Coughing on Employees

By 9 hours ago

Yuma Police announced Wednesday they arrested a man and woman who became combative with them after they reportedly refused to wear face masks inside a Walmart store and coughed on some employees.

At about 10:50 a.m., officers said they arrested Frank Montoya, 38, and Victoria Parra Carranza, 23, at the Walmart on Avenue B after they became confrontational.  An officer attempted to stop Montoya from leaving, but he fled on foot.  Montoya was apprehended and fought with officers. 

According to YPD, while attempting to detain Montoya, Parra Carranza came up to the scene and was trying to interfere with officers.  Yuma Police said Parra Carranza also fought with officers and was also taken into custody.

The two were booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility under multiple charges, including aggravated assault against an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct-fighting.

Tags: 
Walmart
arrest
face masks

