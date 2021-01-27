Visit Yuma Cancels 'Rio De Cerveza Brew Fest'

Visit Yuma's annual Rio De Cerveza Brew Fest set for March 27 has been canceled.

The event was canceled due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. While Executive Director Linda Morgan is grateful for the ongoing support from the community she looks forward to having these great events in the future.

"We realize that many people are struggling with the loss of life, loss of income, missed or postponed major life events. Our hearts go out to those suffering and in need, our cancelation pales in comparison," said Morgan.

In years past, the annual event has been held at the Colorado River State Historic Park and allows eventgoers to sample craft beers from local, regional and national breweries.