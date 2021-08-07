'Wait Wait' For Aug. 7, 2021: Our First Show Before A Live Audience Since 2020

This week's show was recorded at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, Pa., with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Larry Krasner and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Dulcé Sloan and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Gold Medal In Quadrennial Events; Governor Disgustoso; Yes We Can('t Have a Big Birthday Party)

Panel Questions

Spare a Thought for the 1%

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about history repeating itself, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner On Curlies

Larry Krasner spent 30 years working as a defense lawyer and is now completing his first term as District Attorney for the City of Philadelphia. This week we've got a Mo (Rocca), and a Larry (Krasner) on the show so ... what about Curly? We'll ask Krasner three questions about various "Curlies."

Panel Questions

Long Live the Monkey Queen; Don't Drink and Shop

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Extra Buzzy Bees; Marriage Math; Face the Truth

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the best present Barack Obama gets for this 60th birthday

