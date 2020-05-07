White House Military Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A U.S. military aide who works at the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing concern that the president may have been exposed.

"We were recently notified by the White House medical unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," said White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley in a statement.

Since learning of the positive case, Gidley says, both President Trump and Vice President Pence were tested again for the virus. The results were negative.

