Wrestling Mania Hits Yuma with Venue Wrestling Entertainment Drive-In Event

Live events are rare during the pandemic. Many of the annual festivals that Yuma County residents look forward to in the winter have been cancelled or changed to virtual events. But we found one local event that has adapted during the pandemic. KAWC’s Victor Calderón recently attended Venue Wrestling Entertainment's drive-in pro wrestling show.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment Yuma Battle Royal

Venue Wrestling Entertainment, or VWE, recently held its third event in Yuma. It’s part of the long tradition of independent wrestling promotions. If you think of World Wrestling Entertainment, also known as WWE, as the major league, regional promotions like VWE are the minor leagues.

“I’m a huge wrestling fan and coming to these wrestling shows live is a really awesome experience,” said Yuma resident Peter Decorse, who added that he attended a WWE event at Desert Sun Stadium in Yuma years ago. This event is smaller, but fans got to drive right up to the wrestling ring.

“I think it’s just really fun seeing this live instead of watching it on TV, like when I was a kid,“ Decorse said.

About 200 fans joined Decorse at the Yuma County Fairgrounds event, either sitting in their vehicles or setting up chairs nearby. Cars and trucks parked in a fan shape three rows deep on two sides of the wrestling ring.

People stayed near their cars at first but later wandered around to get closer to the ring, buy snacks and check out the wrestler merchandise. Face masks were required.

Jayson Hisel is commissioner and founder of VWE. He says while WWE and its closest rival All Elite Wrestling have transitioned from national touring companies to TV productions with limited or no fans, the indy wrestling scene has been hit hard. VWE is based in the Imperial Valley and Orange County in California but can’t hold its usual shows in gyms and community centers due to COVID restrictions.

“I’m from the El Centro area and we can’t work over there," Hisel said. "We can’t do this. This is a safe alternative for what’s going on in the pandemic. We take it really serious. All of our wrestlers have a negative COVID test this week. We mandate masks. We mandate that you stick with the people you come with in your vehicle and enjoy wrestling!”

Hisel says VWE has a staff of about 28 – shows like this one in Yuma keep them working.

VWE has held events with WWE legend Rey Mysterio and AEW fan favorites The Lucha Brothers and Thunder Rosa, four wrestlers famous for their Mexican Lucha Libre fighting style.

On this night, VWE held a 20-Man Battle Royal, in which two wrestlers start in the ring. Every 90 seconds, another wrestler comes in. A wrestler is eliminated when he goes over the top rope and both feet touch the floor.

The Ixpata family drove to Yuma from El Centro. Jaime Ixpata watched the action with his son Nathan, age 7. They cheered the good guys, known in pro wrestling as babyfaces, and booed the bad guys, called heels.

“It’s something fun," Jaime Ixpata said. "They always support us (by holding shows) and we support them too. It’s a really nice event for the whole family.“

For a couple of hours, it’s an escape, both for the wrestlers and the fans.

---

Venue Wrestling Entertainment has announced its next event in Yuma. “March Mayhem” is scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. Information: Venue Wrestling Entertainment on Facebook or call 760-836-2600.