Your Life Is Worth $10 Million, According To The Government

How much is a human life worth? Federal agencies have to answer this question all the time — whether it's to decide on adding safety labels to hazardous materials or when it becomes worth it to reopen the economy after a pandemic. It's a tough question to answer, but they do have a number they use. They say a human life is worth about $10 million. This is the story of how they got that number.

And since this story took place in the 1980s, we filmed it in the style of an '80s movie!

