YRMC To Lay Off 34 Amid Patient Decline

Yuma Regional Medical Center plans to lay off 34 of its more than 2,500 employees after seeing a significant drop in hospitalized patients, the hospital announced Monday.

The reason for the change stems from patients receiving more care from outpatient services, according to YRMC.

"We have proactively taken steps to minimize this impact as much as possible and have worked diligently to protect and support our employees – the people who make all we do possible,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC President and CEO.

Separation packages have been provided for impacted employees that include severance, job transition support, and access to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

“This is a decision that, while vital, is also incredibly difficult because these are people who are highly respected for their positive contributions,” Dr. Trenschel said. “We are committed to supporting impacted employees through our Human Resources department.”