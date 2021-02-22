YUHSD Expands Fan Attendance For Winter Athletics

Starting Monday, four guests per student-athlete within the Yuma Union High School District can attend winter sporting events.

The decision to expand fans by the district means two-parent guardians per student-athlete along with two additional guests will be allowed to watch high school winter sports in person.

While the announcement stems from the district, it also comes as the sixth adjustment from the Arizona Interscholastic Association guidelines for winter sports.

Each guest is still required to wear a face-covering and adhere to any additional COVID-19 guidelines.

While everyone may not be comfortable attending the games, YUHSD will continue to offer select games via live streaming services.

Athletic Directors within the YUHSD continue to work with the City of Yuma and San Luis throughout the winter sports season to ensure all guidelines set forth by the cities pertaining to COVID-19 mitigation measures are enforced, according to YUHSD.