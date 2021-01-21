YUHSD Live Stream Access For Winter Athletics

Five high schools within the Yuma Union High School District will Livestream winter sports for parents and fans for the 2020-21 season.
The access to games virtually comes after the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) reversed course and allowed winter sports to continue after halting them last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for those wanting to watch the games in-person, the AIA is only allowing two parents or guardians per home game for the home team only.
The games being live-streamed will feature boys' and girls' basketball, soccer, and wrestling for the 2020-21 season.
Cibola High School
Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @CibolaHighSchoolRaiders; Girls Basketball: @LadyRaidersBasketball; Boys Soccer: @RaiderBoysSoccer; Girls Soccer: @RaidersFutbol; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @CibolaWrestling
Gila Ridge High School
Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @GilaRidgeBoysBasketball; Girls Basketball: @LadyHawksGirlsBasketballBoosterClub; Boys and Girls Soccer: @GRHSOfficial; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @GRHSOfficial
Kofa High School
Platform: Facebook Boys and Girls Basketball: @KofaHighSchoolKings; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @KofaHighSchoolKings;
Platform: Twitter Boys and Girls Soccer: @KofaAthletics
San Luis High School
Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Girls Basketball: @SLHSNews; Boys Soccer: @SLHSNews; Girls Soccer: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Boys Wrestling: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Girls Wrestling: @SLHSNews
Yuma High School
Platform: Facebook Boys and Girls Basketball: @YumaHighSchoolCriminals; Boys Soccer: @YumaBoysSoccer; Girls Soccer: @YumaHighSchoolGirlsSoccer; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @CriminalWrestling
For the most up-to-date athletic schedules, please visit: https://www.yumaunion.org/athletics