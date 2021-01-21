YUHSD Live Stream Access For Winter Athletics

Five high schools within the Yuma Union High School District will Livestream winter sports for parents and fans for the 2020-21 season.

The access to games virtually comes after the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) reversed course and allowed winter sports to continue after halting them last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for those wanting to watch the games in-person, the AIA is only allowing two parents or guardians per home game for the home team only.

The games being live-streamed will feature boys' and girls' basketball, soccer, and wrestling for the 2020-21 season.

Cibola High School

Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @CibolaHighSchoolRaiders; Girls Basketball: @LadyRaidersBasketball; Boys Soccer: @RaiderBoysSoccer; Girls Soccer: @RaidersFutbol; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @CibolaWrestling

Gila Ridge High School

Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @GilaRidgeBoysBasketball; Girls Basketball: @LadyHawksGirlsBasketballBoosterClub; Boys and Girls Soccer: @GRHSOfficial; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @GRHSOfficial

Kofa High School

Platform: Facebook Boys and Girls Basketball: @KofaHighSchoolKings; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @KofaHighSchoolKings;

Platform: Twitter Boys and Girls Soccer: @KofaAthletics

San Luis High School

Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Girls Basketball: @SLHSNews; Boys Soccer: @SLHSNews; Girls Soccer: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Boys Wrestling: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Girls Wrestling: @SLHSNews

Yuma High School

Platform: Facebook Boys and Girls Basketball: @YumaHighSchoolCriminals; Boys Soccer: @YumaBoysSoccer; Girls Soccer: @YumaHighSchoolGirlsSoccer; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @CriminalWrestling

For the most up-to-date athletic schedules, please visit: https://www.yumaunion.org/athletics