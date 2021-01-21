YUHSD Live Stream Access For Winter Athletics

By 36 minutes ago
  • Yuma Union High School District

Five high schools within the Yuma Union High School District will Livestream winter sports for parents and fans for the 2020-21 season. 

 

The access to games virtually comes after the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) reversed course and allowed winter sports to continue after halting them last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But for those wanting to watch the games in-person, the AIA is only allowing two parents or guardians per home game for the home team only. 

The games being live-streamed will feature boys' and girls' basketball, soccer, and wrestling for the 2020-21 season. 

Cibola High School

Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @CibolaHighSchoolRaiders; Girls Basketball: @LadyRaidersBasketball; Boys Soccer: @RaiderBoysSoccer; Girls Soccer: @RaidersFutbol; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @CibolaWrestling

Gila Ridge High School

Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @GilaRidgeBoysBasketball; Girls Basketball: @LadyHawksGirlsBasketballBoosterClub; Boys and Girls Soccer: @GRHSOfficial; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @GRHSOfficial

Kofa High School

Platform: Facebook Boys and Girls Basketball: @KofaHighSchoolKings; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @KofaHighSchoolKings;

Platform: Twitter Boys and Girls Soccer: @KofaAthletics

San Luis High School

Platform: Facebook Boys Basketball: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Girls Basketball: @SLHSNews; Boys Soccer: @SLHSNews; Girls Soccer: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Boys Wrestling: @SanLuisHighSchoolSidewinders; Girls Wrestling: @SLHSNews

Yuma High School

Platform: Facebook Boys and Girls Basketball: @YumaHighSchoolCriminals; Boys Soccer: @YumaBoysSoccer; Girls Soccer: @YumaHighSchoolGirlsSoccer; Boys and Girls Wrestling: @CriminalWrestling

For the most up-to-date athletic schedules, please visit: https://www.yumaunion.org/athletics

 

 

Related Content

Arizona Interscholastic Association Reinstates Winter Sports, Games To Begin Next Week

By Jan 15, 2021
Yuma Union High School District

After voting to end winter sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) reversed course and announced Tuesday that winter sports for the 2020-21 season can begin Jan. 18. 

This means basketball, soccer, wrestling, and spirit line can begin practice and games Monday with the regular season-ending March 5.

The Yuma Union High School District will allow two parents/guardians for each athletic home game. Those games will start on Jan. 25.

Arizona Governor Asks Legislature To Allow Statewide Sports Gambling

By Jan 13, 2021

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX --Gov. Doug Ducey wants to open the door to allowing Arizonans to bet on -- or against -- the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals.

And maybe even the Wildcats and Sun Devils.

Arizona Governor's Statewide Budget Plan

By Jan 18, 2021
Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey wants to reduce taxes by $200 million this coming budget year -- and another $200 million a year in each of the following two years -- but isn't ready to say who he wants to get that relief.