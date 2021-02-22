Yuma Albertsons Location To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

By 55 minutes ago
  • Albertsons

Officials with the Albertsons grocery store company today announced they will be offering doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine  at one of its Yuma locations starting Tuesday.


 

The Albertsons location at 2378 W. 24th St. in Yuma will offer its first clinic Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

The Albertsons website says the COVID vaccine is currently being prioritized for ages 65 and older, healthcare providers, first responders, educators and childcare workers, law enforcement, public safety workers and corrections officers.

 

You must have an appointment. Please use the link below:

https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609875297202

 

