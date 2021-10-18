Yuma area residents invited to learn about possible Yuma Regional Medical Ctr. partnership Wednesday

Yuma-area residents can learn about a proposed partnership between Yuma Regional Medical Center and a national health care organization this Wednesday.

The Chairman of Hospital District Number One, Jeffrey Polston, encourages residents to come to their regular board meeting to learn more about LifePoint.

Lifepoint is considering a partnership with Yuma Regional that would change the hospital’s status from non-profit to for-profit. LifePoint Health is a division of Apollo Management Group.

However, some residents say they are concerned over the changes it could potentially bring to local healthcare.

Although citizens have attended countless meetings, Polston said neither Yuma Regional Medical Center nor LifePoint is even close to a vote.

"There’s no time set, and we are still going through an information gathering," Polston said. "So, we are not prepared to go either way.”

After this week’s presentation, Polston said the board would go into an executive meeting to deal with legal work.

Regarding the comments residents have brought up stating they are left in the dark, Polson said he increased the size of the venue to encourage residents to come and speak to LifePoint senior executives. Polston said the community needs to quit making assumptions that this partnership is a sure thing.

“The Community needs need to quit making assumptions that this is a done deal," he said. "This is far from being a done deal either way. I don't really appreciate being accused of that."

The district board will meet on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

