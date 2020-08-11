Yuma City Council Increases Grant Funding For Small Businesses

By & 21 minutes ago
  • Yuma City Hall
    Yuma City Hall
    Brandon Mejia

Yuma City councilmembers voted to increase funding for a program helping small businesses throughout the city impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, during last weeks city council meeting. 

The additional funding adds $230,000 to the Yuma Small Business Relief Grant program. It brings its available funding to $550,000 now. 

 

City businesses have to fall into five categories to be eligible to receive grants ranging from $1,500 to $10,000. 


"Businesses that had to close or were hampered in some way due to the public health restrictions that Covid-19 required the state to impose upon us," said Yuma City Spokesman Dave Nash." Look to see if you fit one of the categories that are available to apply for this additional funding."

The funding for the program comes from the $11.3 million allocated to the city from the Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES act. 

To find out more about the grants and how to apply email YumaCares@YumaAZ.gov.

 

Tags: 
coronavirus

Related Content

Yuma County To Administer 10k COVID Tests For Free This Week

By 11 hours ago
Yuma County

Yuma County and the city of Yuma hope to test 10,000 residents for COVID-19 through Friday, Aug. 14 for free, thanks to its partnership with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. 

The testing takes place all week at the Yuma Civic Center from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All Yuma County residents, including residents of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Dateland and members of the Cocopah and Quechan Tribes, are eligible for the free test.

BREAKING NEWS: Latest on COVID-19 in Arizona

By & 18 hours ago

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN ARIZONA AND YUMA AND LA PAZ COUNTIES.  Scroll down for more coverage and updates.

Watch the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including regular White House briefings. 

WHAT WE KNOW:

Monday, Aug. 10

Senator Kyrsten Sinema Co-Sponsors Legislation To Combat COVID Scams

By & 36 minutes ago
Facebook: Kyrsten Sinema

During a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on virus scams, U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema from Arizona warned that scammers are trying to advantage of Arizona families amid the pandemic. 