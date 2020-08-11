Yuma City Council Increases Grant Funding For Small Businesses

Yuma City councilmembers voted to increase funding for a program helping small businesses throughout the city impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, during last weeks city council meeting.

The additional funding adds $230,000 to the Yuma Small Business Relief Grant program. It brings its available funding to $550,000 now.

City businesses have to fall into five categories to be eligible to receive grants ranging from $1,500 to $10,000.

"Businesses that had to close or were hampered in some way due to the public health restrictions that Covid-19 required the state to impose upon us," said Yuma City Spokesman Dave Nash." Look to see if you fit one of the categories that are available to apply for this additional funding."

The funding for the program comes from the $11.3 million allocated to the city from the Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES act.

To find out more about the grants and how to apply email YumaCares@YumaAZ.gov.