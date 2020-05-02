Related Program: 
Arizona Edition

Yuma Comic Book Shop Powers Through Shut Down

By & 11 minutes ago

Arizona Edition 

 

Small businesses throughout Yuma County continue to adapt to the evolving coronavirus pandemic and Fan-Quest Games, Yuma's only gaming shop that features comic books has managed to stay afloat during the global crisis. 


The shop has been around since the '90s. Store Owner, Diane Hillegass spoke with KAWC's Lou Gum on Arizona Edtion to explain her business journey over the years and amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Her and her brother started the business in a 600 square-foot building with little start-up money more than 30 years ago. She has since expanded and runs the business herself, with a large loyal customer base. 

Her businesses, sales, and daily game nights came to an end after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey enacted an Executive Order to only keep open essential businesses. 

While having a tough time receiving any federal aid, Hillegass is thankful for one costumers donation. A 25-year collection of comic books was given to her from a loyal customer that fell ill, hear here story here on Arizona Edition

 

Tags: 
Arizona Edition
coronavirus

Related Content

Hundreds Could Return to Work as Elective Surgeries Resume May 4 at YRMC

By & Apr 25, 2020
Yuma Regional Medical Center

In light of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to lift the ban on elected surgeries starting in May, Yuma Regional Medical Center will follow suit on May 4, returning hundreds of workers to the hospital in a safe and secure manner, according to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Trenschel. 

Yuma Regional Medical Center Prepared and Ready To Get Back to Work, CEO Says

By Apr 13, 2020
YRMC

Arizona Edition

Show Number 60