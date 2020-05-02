Yuma Comic Book Shop Powers Through Shut Down

Arizona Edition

Small businesses throughout Yuma County continue to adapt to the evolving coronavirus pandemic and Fan-Quest Games, Yuma's only gaming shop that features comic books has managed to stay afloat during the global crisis.

KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with Fan-Quest owner Diane Hillegass on powering through the pandemic.

The shop has been around since the '90s. Store Owner, Diane Hillegass spoke with KAWC's Lou Gum on Arizona Edtion to explain her business journey over the years and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her and her brother started the business in a 600 square-foot building with little start-up money more than 30 years ago. She has since expanded and runs the business herself, with a large loyal customer base.

Her businesses, sales, and daily game nights came to an end after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey enacted an Executive Order to only keep open essential businesses.

While having a tough time receiving any federal aid, Hillegass is thankful for one costumers donation. A 25-year collection of comic books was given to her from a loyal customer that fell ill, hear here story here on Arizona Edition.