Yuma Councilwoman Karen Watts announces run for mayor

There’s a new candidate for Mayor of Yuma. 

 

Yuma Councilmember Karen Watts announced her campaign last week. For the last four years, Watts has served the city of Yuma. 

Watts is a healthcare leader and small business owner. In a statement, Watts said she’s ready to lead the city in a new chapter as a nonpartisan, consensus builder and chip away the gender imbalance of Yuma mayors. 

 

Watts said she will continue to make retention of the first responders and city employees. 

 

She also said she can take advantage of grants and new federal revenues to reduce the burdens of the city taxpayers and still deliver on promises.  

 

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls announced early Saturday morning that he is running for re-election. 

