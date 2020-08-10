Yuma County To Administer 10k COVID Tests For Free This Week

Yuma County and the city of Yuma hope to test 10,000 residents for COVID-19 through Friday, Aug. 14 for free, thanks to its partnership with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

The testing takes place all week at the Yuma Civic Center from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All Yuma County residents, including residents of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Dateland and members of the Cocopah and Quechan Tribes, are eligible for the free test.

Anyone wanting to be tested can register online at here.

During Governor Doug Ducey's July 30 COVID-19 update, the Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs said the test kits being sent to Yuma come from testing in South Mountain and Maryvale areas of Phoenix.

Yuma is one of three counties to receive kits.

"We did 15,146 of the 60,000 allocated tests," said Major General Michael McGuire, the Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs."The balance of those nearly 45,000 tests will be going 20,000 to Pima County, 15,000 to Coconino County, and 10,000 to Yuma County.

Anyone exhibiting virus symptoms, or who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19, are urged to get tested.