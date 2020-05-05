Yuma County Announces Largest Jump in COVID-19 Cases With 18 Due To More Testing

Yuma County saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in one day Tuesday with 18 new cases reported. That brings the new total to 133.

County health officials say the jump was expected thanks to the testing blitz that began Saturday with drive through testing available at a Sunset Health Clinic in Yuma.

“We knew that because of the blitz, the additional testing we’ve done, we were going to get more cases," Kevin Tunnell, the county’s communications director, told KAWC. "So really, not much of a cause for alarm. We know that we have community spread in Yuma County. Because of additional testing and as we do even more testing that’s coming in the future, we’re going to see the case count go up.”

Tunnell said Yuma County officials estimate the peak here will be the last week of May or the first week of June.