Yuma County Moves To Phase 1b Vaccinations; Those 55 and Older Now Eligible

The Yuma County Public Health District announced late Wednesday that it is now in Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule allowing anyone 55 years or older to get inoculated.

Other groups that qualify include; Education and Childcare Providers, Law Enforcement and Protective Services, adults living in congregate settings, and other essential workers.

Those essential workers include; power and utility workers, food and agricultural related occupations, transportation and moving material occupations, and state and local government workers providing critical services.

As of Thursday, March 18 there were 69,519 vaccines administered in Yuma County.

