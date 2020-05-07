Yuma County Officials Announce First COVID-19 Minor Death in Arizona

By Victor Calderón 27 minutes ago
  • Yuma County Public Health District

Yuma County health officials on Thursday announced the first COVID-19 death in a patient under 18 years old. It is the first pediatric death in Arizona.

Officials say the child had serious underlying health conditions.

In a released statement, Diana Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Public Health District, said "We are heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s friends and family. To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding the child will be released.”

Fifteen new cases were announced Thursday by county health leaders, bringing the countywide total to 157. 

Officials remind you that, as some businesses reopen Friday and Monday, to stay at home as much as possible, maintain social distancing in public, wash your hands frequently and to strongly consider wearing a face covering in public.

