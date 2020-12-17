Yuma County To Receive COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines are set to arrive in Yuma County next week.

Yuma County will receive 4,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine between Monday and Wednesday.

County Health Director Diana Gomez told reporters today vaccinations will take place soon thereafter for frontline medical workers.

“Basically our health care providers that have daily interaction with COVID patients are going to be among the first to receive the vaccine along with our first responders,” Gomez said.

The county health department will partner with Yuma Regional Medical Center, Sunset Health and the Regional Center for Border Health.

Vaccines are expected for the general public around March or April, if not sooner, Gomez said.

