Yuma County Reports Arizona's First Child Death Related to COVID-19

The Yuma County Public Health District has announced the first death related to COVID-19 in a child under the age of 18-years-old in the state of Arizona with underlying health conditions.

"News like this not only resonates within the health community but with every resident. We are heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s friends and family," Diane Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Public Health District said. "To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding the child will be released.”

The child had multiple serious underlying medical conditions according to the county health department.

It marks the second death in Yuma County bringing the statewide total to 450. Only eight cases of the virus have been in people under the age of 20-years-old in Yuma.

Forty-percent of COVID-19 cases throughout the county are 20 to 40-year-olds, making them the highest number of cases.

As of Thursday, there were 157 cases of coronavirus in the county and 1,526 tests administered. Fifty-three percent of the cases have been in males.