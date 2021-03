The demand for a COVID-19 vaccine continues throughout Yuma County.

As of March 8, there were 53,246 Yuma County residents vaccinated.

77-year-old Claudio Konker is one of those residents vaccinated but her process to get an appointment didn't come easy.

KAWC's Kim Johnson reports...

Konker spoke with KAWC's Kim Johnson on her journey and difficulties in getting a COVID-19 vaccine.