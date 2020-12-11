Yuma Doctor Who Says He Was Fired Won't Return To Hospital

By 1 hour ago
  • Dr. Cleavon Gilman
    Dr. Cleavon Gilman
    twitter.com/Cleavon_MD

An emergency medicine physician who says he was fired from Yuma Regional Medical Center over a social media post about a lack of Intensive Care Unit beds in Arizona during the COVID-19 pandemic says he cannot return to his job at the hospital.


In a statement late Thursday, the hospital says it's all a misunderstanding, but Dr. Cleavon Gilman says he has lost trust with officials at YRMC. He says he has not worked there since Nov. 23 and has not been allowed to return.

But Thursday, YRMC officials said he is scheduled to work this weekend. Dr. Gilman says he won’t be there.

“ I can’t trust a place that would do this to an Iraq war veteran and a person that has been very outspoken about the pandemic trying to raise awareness about this and not allow me to work during this surge,” Gilman told KAWC.

Dr. Gilman recently gained a following for his social media posts and appeared on several national news programs where he criticized the state response to the pandemic.

